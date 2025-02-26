Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

