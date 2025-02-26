Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.38 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 20.9% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 46.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $30,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of USEP stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

