Keith Yandell Sells 8,116 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Keith Yandell sold 4,474 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $793,508.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $191.27 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after buying an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

