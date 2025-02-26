KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KBR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NYSE KBR opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. KBR has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KBR by 12,326.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,033,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in KBR by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,653,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

