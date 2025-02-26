KBR (NYSE:KBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08, Zacks reports. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. KBR updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.710-3.950 EPS.

KBR stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. KBR has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

