Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.62 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.03). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,809,955 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 89 ($1.13).
In other news, insider James Macpherson bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,558.94). Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
