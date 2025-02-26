JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

