JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $268.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $282.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.96.

First Solar Stock Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $16.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 52 week low of $144.28 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Solar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,434 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 23.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

