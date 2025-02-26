JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

