Johnson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 416.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,314,000 after acquiring an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after acquiring an additional 669,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

