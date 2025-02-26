Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.