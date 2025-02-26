Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,483,567.04. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 708,700 shares of company stock worth $62,083,088. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

