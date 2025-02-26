Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.
Johns Lyng Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Johns Lyng Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Johns Lyng Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.