Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Johns Lyng Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Johns Lyng Group alerts:

Johns Lyng Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johns Lyng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johns Lyng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.