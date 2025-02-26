Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.85. 3,218,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,183,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $45,938.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $419,036.40. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,910.68. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,018,699 shares of company stock worth $8,628,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

