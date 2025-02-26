JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $3,529,040. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.