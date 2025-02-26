JFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,763 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 299.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

