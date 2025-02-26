JFG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $396.72 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

