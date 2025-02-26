JFG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RSP opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $178.74. The company has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

