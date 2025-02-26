JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %
ADBE stock opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.88 and a 200-day moving average of $492.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
