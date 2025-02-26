JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,641 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 201.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after acquiring an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %

ADBE stock opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.88 and a 200-day moving average of $492.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

