Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) & Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head-To-Head Review

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 4.83% 37.72% 10.11% Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.94% 21.07% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $26.55 billion 1.10 $1.59 billion $2.19 22.15 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $33.12 billion 0.41 $819.30 million $2.22 19.48

Kuehne + Nagel International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kuehne + Nagel International beats Jerónimo Martins, SGPS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner; and cash and carry stores under the Recheio name in Portugal, and under the Bodega del Canasto name in Colombia. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; para-pharmacies and petrol stations under Bem-Estar brand; and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates coffee shops and kiosks under the Jeronymo name; and chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; wholesale of fruit and vegetables; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; rental of air transport equipment; and provision of business portfolio management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel Dos Santos, S.G.P.S., S.A.

