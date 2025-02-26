Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JRONY opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

