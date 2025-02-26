Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of JRONY opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
