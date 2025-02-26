Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.53.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $139.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.