JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s Why

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.23% of JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

