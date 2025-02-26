Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Joan S. Hooper Sells 2,322 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $215,713.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,860.40. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

