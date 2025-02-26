iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.68. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

