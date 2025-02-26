iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after buying an additional 139,184 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $15,283,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

