iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 104990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.30.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 396.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.