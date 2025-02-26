iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 477,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $278.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $242.92 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

