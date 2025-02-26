iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $216.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

