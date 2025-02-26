iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $216.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

