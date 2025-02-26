iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Lowered by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF accounts for 2.9% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 244,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

