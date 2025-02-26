iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,059 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

