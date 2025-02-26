iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

