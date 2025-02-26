iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 148962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.