iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 148962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
