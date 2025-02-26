iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,696 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 42,649 shares.The stock last traded at $33.95 and had previously closed at $33.74.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $558.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 262,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

