iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.77. 9,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 13,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIC. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 197,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026.

