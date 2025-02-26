iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is CPA Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CPA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 6.0% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

