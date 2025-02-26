iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 16,864 shares.The stock last traded at $103.59 and had previously closed at $103.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $986.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

