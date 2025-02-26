iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 20,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 16,864 shares.The stock last traded at $103.59 and had previously closed at $103.87.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $986.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.02.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
