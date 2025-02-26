iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

