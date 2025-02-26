iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Raised by Eq LLC

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $600.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

