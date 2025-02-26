iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

