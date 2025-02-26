iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Ndwm LLC

Ndwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 34.1% of Ndwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.