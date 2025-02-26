iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Raised by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,832,000 after buying an additional 683,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 158,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

