iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 36,440 shares.The stock last traded at $74.98 and had previously closed at $76.82.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIA. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,417,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

