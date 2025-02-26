iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEF opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2964 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

