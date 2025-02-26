iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

