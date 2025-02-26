Iress Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:IRE)

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.
Iress Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.62. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.
About Iress
