Iress Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:IRE)

Iress Limited (ASX:IRE – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 9th.

Iress Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.62. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

About Iress

Iress Limited engages in the designing and developing software and services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom and Europe, Africa, and North America. It offers client management, business automation, portfolio data, research, financial planning tools, scaled advice journeys, digital client solutions, data-driven compliance and analytics, and regulatory obligations management solutions; and market data, trading interfaces, order and execution management, smart order routing, FIX services, portfolio management, securities lending, analytical tools, algorithmic trading, market making, CFD clearing, post trade solutions, and trading and market data APIs.

