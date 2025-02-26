Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

