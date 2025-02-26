Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Stake Raised by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises 1.7% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $703.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

