Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $513.32 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.57 and a 200-day moving average of $502.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

